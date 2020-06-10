The Drinks Trust launches mindful drinking programme

By Lisa Riley

The Drinks Trust has partnered with Club Soda to launch a mindful drinking programme as part of its wellness services.

The partnership will include Club Soda's month-long courses, which are packed with the information, tools and support required to help consumers change the way they drink, being accessible via The Drinks Trust’s website with the fee covered by the charity.

The courses help consumers work out whether moderating or going alcohol-free is the best solution, and support consumers with the practicalities of planning, progress tracking and problem-solving.

“As drinks industry professionals, our community are exposed to alcohol in a way that others are not. So if you are working in the industry and want to change your approach to drinking, by cutting down or stopping for a bit, you may face a unique set of challenges," said The Drinks Trust.

Other new online wellness services provided by The Drinks Trust include Wellness Guidance & Tools, Talking Therapies and Sleep & Insomnia Treatment.

All of the services are supported by The Drinks Trust helpline (0800 915 4610).

Mindful drinking movement Club Soda works closely with drinks brands and the hospitality sector. It has helped thousands of people to change their relationship with alcohol.