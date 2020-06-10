Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

The Drinks Trust launches mindful drinking programme

By Lisa Riley
Published:  10 June, 2020

The Drinks Trust has partnered with Club Soda to launch a mindful drinking programme as part of its wellness services. 

The partnership will include Club Soda's month-long courses, which are packed with the information, tools and support required to help consumers change the way they drink, being accessible via The Drinks Trust’s website with the fee covered by the charity. 

The courses help consumers work out whether moderating or going alcohol-free is the best solution, and support consumers with the practicalities of planning, progress tracking and problem-solving.

“As drinks industry professionals, our community are exposed to alcohol in a way that others are not. So if you are working in the industry and want to change your approach to drinking, by cutting down or stopping for a bit, you may face a unique set of challenges," said The Drinks Trust. 

Other new online wellness services provided by The Drinks Trust include Wellness Guidance & Tools, Talking Therapies and Sleep & Insomnia Treatment. 

All of the services are supported by The Drinks Trust helpline (0800 915 4610). 

Mindful drinking movement Club Soda works closely with drinks brands and the hospitality sector. It has helped thousands of people to change their relationship with alcohol.

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Mile High Club feels the chill

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95