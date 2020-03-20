Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Tim Atkin MW releases 2020 Chile report

By Lisa Riley
Published:  20 March, 2020

Tim Atkin MW, Harpers columnist and leading UK wine writer, has released his 2020 Chile report.

In the report, where Atkin acknowledges the country’s challenges while celebrating the Chilean 2018 vintage, he highlights that "despite all its trials and tribulations, Chile’s wine industry is in a very good place right now”. 

“There have never been so many talented producers, so many wine regions, some of them yet to produce their first grapes, so much excellence, showcased by the superlative 2018 vintage,” said Atkin.

"Everywhere I went in Chile, people were running out of superlatives to describe it,” he added. 

However hard it may be, Chile should “look to the future with confidence, convinced of the world-class quality of its best wines.”

Referring to the report as a “sincere, deep and professional testimony essential for any expert or Chilean wine lover”, commercial director at Wines of Chile, Angelica Valenzuela, said: “Tim has made a spectacular journey through our country, from the confines of Atacama Desert to Patagonia. Sharing his remarks on wines from Huasco Valley, Maipo Valley, Colchagua Valley, Itata Valley and the Bío Bío Valley, among others.  

In preparation for the report, available through timatkin.com, Atkin tasted 1,197 wines, mostly on a visit to Chile in December 2019 where he travelled from the Atacama desert in the north to the world’s most southerly commercial vineyard in Chiloé. 

From this he selected almost 700 which scored 90 points or more to feature in the report, which runs to a huge 55,000 words and is regarded as a benchmark for the wines of Chile.

The report also singles out Atkin’s best wines and winemakers. His 2020 Podium celebrates the talent of Viviana Navarrete of Vina Leyda as Winemaker of the Year, while the Winemaking Legend title goes to Ignacio Recabarren of Concha y Toro, whom Atkin describes as “one of Chile’s top winemakers for over 30 years”.

Maurizio Garibaldi is named Young Winemaker of the Year.

Atkin’s full 2020 podium can be found here

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Decanter: Marketing Executive

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Friday Read: How do you give the drinks of yesteryear a modern twist?

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95