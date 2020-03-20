Tim Atkin MW releases 2020 Chile report

By Lisa Riley

Tim Atkin MW, Harpers columnist and leading UK wine writer, has released his 2020 Chile report.

In the report, where Atkin acknowledges the country’s challenges while celebrating the Chilean 2018 vintage, he highlights that "despite all its trials and tribulations, Chile’s wine industry is in a very good place right now”.

“There have never been so many talented producers, so many wine regions, some of them yet to produce their first grapes, so much excellence, showcased by the superlative 2018 vintage,” said Atkin.

"Everywhere I went in Chile, people were running out of superlatives to describe it,” he added.

However hard it may be, Chile should “look to the future with confidence, convinced of the world-class quality of its best wines.”

Referring to the report as a “sincere, deep and professional testimony essential for any expert or Chilean wine lover”, commercial director at Wines of Chile, Angelica Valenzuela, said: “Tim has made a spectacular journey through our country, from the confines of Atacama Desert to Patagonia. Sharing his remarks on wines from Huasco Valley, Maipo Valley, Colchagua Valley, Itata Valley and the Bío Bío Valley, among others.

In preparation for the report, available through timatkin.com, Atkin tasted 1,197 wines, mostly on a visit to Chile in December 2019 where he travelled from the Atacama desert in the north to the world’s most southerly commercial vineyard in Chiloé.

From this he selected almost 700 which scored 90 points or more to feature in the report, which runs to a huge 55,000 words and is regarded as a benchmark for the wines of Chile.

The report also singles out Atkin’s best wines and winemakers. His 2020 Podium celebrates the talent of Viviana Navarrete of Vina Leyda as Winemaker of the Year, while the Winemaking Legend title goes to Ignacio Recabarren of Concha y Toro, whom Atkin describes as “one of Chile’s top winemakers for over 30 years”.

Maurizio Garibaldi is named Young Winemaker of the Year.

