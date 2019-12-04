Thorpe parts with Fells

By Lisa Riley

Fells’ commercial director Simon Thorpe MW has left the business, Harpers can reveal.

Thorpe joined Fells 18 months ago with the other members of the Négociants UK team, of which he had been MD for nine years.

“Following the highly successful integration of the Négociants business into Fells over the last 18 months, Simon is leaving Fells to tackle new opportunities in the wine industry,” MD Steve Moody told Harpers.

Simon is one of the “nicest people” in the trade and I have really enjoyed working with him, he added.

“He has done an amazing job both with the integration of the Négociants business staff who transferred to Fells whilst ensuring the Yalumba portfolio has become successfully integrated into our portfolio,” he said.

“He goes with the best wishes and thanks from all at Fells.”

Thorpe added: "I was pleased with how [the integration] all went and am sure that the Négociants brands and the broader Fells business will continue to thrive in this challenging economic environment."

On his next step, he told Harpers: "Rather alarmingly - at least to me - I have worked in the wine industry now for over 30 years without a break and it feels like a good time to take stock and work out where I would like to put my focus next."

Prior to his stint with the Négociants business, which focused on leading quality wineries from Australia and New Zealand, Thorpe occupied various senior roles in Constellation, Western Wines and Waitrose during his three decade career in the trade.

He passed his MW in 1997 and is a Trustee of the WSET.