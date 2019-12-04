Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Thorpe parts with Fells

By Lisa Riley
Published:  04 December, 2019

Fells’ commercial director Simon Thorpe MW has left the business, Harpers can reveal.

Thorpe joined Fells 18 months ago with the other members of the Négociants UK team, of which he had been MD for nine years.

“Following the highly successful integration of the Négociants business into Fells over the last 18 months, Simon is leaving Fells to tackle new opportunities in the wine industry,” MD Steve Moody told Harpers.

Simon is one of the “nicest people” in the trade and I have really enjoyed working with him, he added.

“He has done an amazing job both with the integration of the Négociants business staff who transferred to Fells whilst ensuring the Yalumba portfolio has become successfully integrated into our portfolio,” he said.

“He goes with the best wishes and thanks from all at Fells.”

Thorpe added: "I was pleased with how [the integration] all went and am sure that the Négociants brands and the broader Fells business will continue to thrive in this challenging economic environment."

On his next step, he told Harpers: "Rather alarmingly - at least to me - I have worked in the wine industry now for over 30 years without a break and it feels like a good time to take stock and work out where I would like to put my focus next."

Prior to his stint with the Négociants business, which focused on leading quality wineries from Australia and New Zealand, Thorpe occupied various senior roles in Constellation, Western Wines and Waitrose during his three decade career in the trade.

He passed his MW in 1997 and is a Trustee of the WSET.

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine: Off Trade Sales Manager

...

Vranken Pommery: National Account Executive - Off Trade (Maternity Cover)

...

Marstons: Wine Development Manager

...

North South Wines: Business Development Manager - Online

...

Australian Vintage: Commercial Analyst

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Mixing politics and wine

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95