Seedlip bottles NOgroni

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  09 October, 2019

No and low pioneer Seedlip has bottled its own take on the Negroni for a zero alcohol version of the classic Italian cocktail.

The NOgroni, christened for its use of completely non-alcoholic ingredients, is Seedlip’s version of the popular drink and the latest from founder Ben Branson, who is famed for launching the brand from his Amersham garage back in 2015.

It swaps out the classic serve’s three alcoholic components, Campari, gin and red (or ‘rosso’) Vermouth and replaces them with Seedlip’s own creations, Seelip Spice 94, Æcorn Bitter and Æcorn Aromatic.

The recipe has actually been around for some time.

It debuted at The World’s Best Bar Awards in 2017 and since then has been a regular on non-alcoholic bar and restaurant listings.

It is now available in bottle form, having launched in London’s Selfridges yesterday (October 8), with an off-trade friendly £10 RRP.

“Seedlip is on a mission to change the way the world drinks by solving the dilemma of ‘What to drink when you’re Not drinking®’ with their range of the world’s first distilled non-alcoholic spirits. Launched in November 2015, and with offices in The Chilterns, Los Angeles and Sydney, Seedlip is now available in over 25 countries and works with many of the world’s best bars, restaurants, hotels and retailers to offer grown up non-alcoholic cocktails,” the company said.

More innovation from Seedlip and newer entrants to the no and alcohol category are likely as mindful drinking continues to gather pace.

No and low alcohol spirits have seen triple-digit growth in the past year alone, while 70% of bar staff in London’s 100 most influential outlets now say low/no-alcohol is a “key cocktail trend to be aware of”, according to CGA’s London Influencer Report.

“Linking with earlier day parts and consumer demands for sessionable drinks, low/no-alcohol cocktails are seen as appealing by 45% of cocktail drinkers, while 33% of cocktail consumers state that their ideal abv of a cocktail is less than 10%,” Charlie Mitchell, senior consumer research manager at CGA, said.

Interestingly, the category appeals mostly to consumers that are looking to moderate their alcohol in take, rather than abstaining altogether.

The NOgroni is available to purchase in a 20cl format via seedlipdrinks.com and Selfridges.




