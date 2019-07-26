Jerry Lockspeiser: Damned if we do, damned if we don’t

Over breakfast in a lovely B&B in Corbridge, an ideal overnight stop before the last leg of our cycling trip along Hadrian’s Wall, the conversation turned to alcohol consumption in Scotland. One of our group, Paul, a qualified doctor and psychiatrist, was expounding the virtues of Minimum Unit Pricing as a weapon to fight the scourge of alcohol abuse amongst the Scottish poor.
Access to this article is restricted.
You need to have a valid subscription to access this content. If you already have a subscription please log in.
Subscribe
Subscribe today for unrestricted access to ALL content and receive all email newsletters.
Already a subscriber?
Please log in using the link at the top of the page to see this article and all subscriber-only content.