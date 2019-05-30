Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Rémy Cointreau to buy the Maison de Cognac JR Brillet

By Lisa Riley
Published:  30 May, 2019

Rémy Cointreau has announced it is to acquire the Maison de Cognac JR Brillet and part of its vineyard estate for an undisclosed sum.

The French business said it had entered into exclusive negotiations with the Brillet family in relation to the deal, which it said would provide Rémy Cointreau with the opportunity to "integrate spirits with genuine development potential into its portfolio”.

In addition, Rémy Cointreau said the deal would over time allow it to “increase the value of an inventory of eaux-de-vie and vineyards of the highest quality”.

“Since the beginning of the Brillet family's history in the 17th century, Maison JR Brillet has built up a vineyard estate and a stock of eaux-de-vie that enables it to produce high-end products.”

The deal, which remains subject to administrative procedures, is expected to fall into place in autumn 2019.

Last month, Rémy Cointreau posted a 7.8% increase in annual sales (2018/2019) driven by double-digit growth for its Cognac portfolio.

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Ines Salpico: Portugal’s quiet wine revolution

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95