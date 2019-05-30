Rémy Cointreau to buy the Maison de Cognac JR Brillet

By Lisa Riley

Rémy Cointreau has announced it is to acquire the Maison de Cognac JR Brillet and part of its vineyard estate for an undisclosed sum.

The French business said it had entered into exclusive negotiations with the Brillet family in relation to the deal, which it said would provide Rémy Cointreau with the opportunity to "integrate spirits with genuine development potential into its portfolio”.

In addition, Rémy Cointreau said the deal would over time allow it to “increase the value of an inventory of eaux-de-vie and vineyards of the highest quality”.

“Since the beginning of the Brillet family's history in the 17th century, Maison JR Brillet has built up a vineyard estate and a stock of eaux-de-vie that enables it to produce high-end products.”

The deal, which remains subject to administrative procedures, is expected to fall into place in autumn 2019.

Last month, Rémy Cointreau posted a 7.8% increase in annual sales (2018/2019) driven by double-digit growth for its Cognac portfolio.