France report: Languedoc’s rich tapestry mapped

By Hamish Graham

Any wine buyer with a full grasp of the diversity and complexity of the Languedoc deserves a special commendation. Both within and between the appellations of the historic southern French region there is an almost head-spinning array of wine styles. Such variety can make defining the identity of the region a challenge. Rhône-style blends; rosés, both Provence-esque and punchy; Limoux sparklers; and indigenous southern French varietal wines all exist within one – albeit the world’s largest – vinegrowing region.