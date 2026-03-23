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What the EU-Mercosur deal could mean for the UK drinks trade

By Shirley Kumar
Published:  23 March, 2026

In a latest twist, the long-awaited EU-Mercosur Partnership Agreement has been delayed after the European Parliament voted to refer the deal to the EU Court of Justice following opposition from the French agricultural sector. It took 25 years for the EU Council to sign the Interim Trade Agreement in January, but its completion is now, however, in sight.

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