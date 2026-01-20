Guy Woodward: Reasons to be cheerful

Amid all the 2025 reviews and 2026 predictions that are inevitably knocking around the wine world right now, it’s hard to find much by way of positivity. Default pessimism is understandable. Few wine businesses reported anything but a very challenging climate last year – and not many are holding out hope of a radical shift in fortunes over the next 12 months.
Access to this article is restricted.
You need to have a valid subscription to access this content. If you already have a subscription please log in.
Subscribe
Subscribe today for unrestricted access to ALL content and receive all email newsletters.
Already a subscriber?
Please log in using the link at the top of the page to see this article and all subscriber-only content.