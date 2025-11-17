Cape Wine: Showcasing future-focused South Africa

Resilience and transformation were the watchwords of the 10th edition of Cape Wine, which saw South Africa’s international showcase return to Cape Town for the first time since 2022. Three years is a long time in a wine country as ambitious and dynamic as South Africa. Packing its progress into three days is a challenge, yet the 2025 edition captured the exceptional diversity of the Cape – from bulk to super-premium, traditional method sparkling to brandy, and from cool-climate Grenache to icons like Vin de Constance. Superstars such as Eben Sadie poured alongside newcomers exhibiting for the first time.
Access to this article is restricted.
You need to have a valid subscription to access this content. If you already have a subscription please log in.
Subscribe
Subscribe today for unrestricted access to ALL content and receive all email newsletters.
Already a subscriber?
Please log in using the link at the top of the page to see this article and all subscriber-only content.