Cape Wine: Showcasing future-focused South Africa

By Jason Millar

Resilience and transformation were the watchwords of the 10th edition of Cape Wine, which saw South Africa’s international showcase return to Cape Town for the first time since 2022. Three years is a long time in a wine country as ambitious and dynamic as South Africa. Packing its progress into three days is a challenge, yet the 2025 edition captured the exceptional diversity of the Cape – from bulk to super-premium, traditional method sparkling to brandy, and from cool-climate Grenache to icons like Vin de Constance. Superstars such as Eben Sadie poured alongside newcomers exhibiting for the first time.