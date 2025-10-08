The Fladgate Partnership’s table wine turn

By Hamish Graham

The growth in exports of Portuguese wines to the UK over the past 10 years has been nothing less than remarkable. According to data from Wines of Portugal, the overall volume of Portuguese wine sales to the UK almost doubled between 2015 and 2024, rising from 9.6m litres to just shy of 16.9m. Over the same period, the value growth has been even more impressive jumping from just under €21.5m (£18.8m) to well over double that figure at €48.5m (£42.3m). This growth did not go unnoticed at one of Portugal’s most well-known drinks producers – the Fladgate Partnership. In a first for a company whose flagship product Taylor’s Port dates back over 330 years, the producer added table wine to its portfolio in August 2023 after acquiring Ideal Drinks, taking ownership of estates in Bairrada, the Vinho Verde and the Dão.