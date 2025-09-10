Profile: Matt Tipping at Jeroboams

By Andrew Catchpole

On Jeroboams’ 40th anniversary and with new acquisition Hayward Bros on board, Andrew Catchpole catches up with MD Matt Tipping.

Almost eight years into his time at Jeroboams, having stepped up from commercial director to CEO during the pandemic, Matt Tipping is showing no signs of sitting still. It’s the 40th anniversary of this self-styled ‘London villages’-based wine merchant and wholesaler and there’s far more to the operation than meets the eye from just wandering into any of the now 10 smartly-sited outlets.

Last year saw the acquisition of Davy’s private sales and storage arm, and just last month Jeroboams announced the acquisition of Hayward Bros, designed to further boost reach into the trade. To cap that, there’s just been a big birthday bash at Banking Hall in the heart of the City, with plenty to celebrate. It may be tough times for many, but this merchant is clearly on a roll.

Read more: Akos Forczek – ‘Looking Back, Forging Ahead’

“We have been actively seeking opportunities and have had conversations with a number of companies over the past 18 months. So, when Robert [Hayward, MD] approached me the timing was good,” says Tipping of the recent acquisition. “We were looking for a values-led business that would bring something strategically valuable to the Jeroboams Group. Looking at the industry I believe there is space for our offer, which is based on high-level service delivered by people who really care.”

Tipping talks about the need in the current tough climate to “focus on the things you can control”. The retail footprint will remain rooted in London’s smarter postcodes, though with an eye open for perhaps one or two more appropriate sites over time, and a new website is also just around the corner. But with the combined Davy’s and Hayward Bros additional operational oomph, the wider geographical reach of the wholesale side – which began in 1999 with the purchase of Layton’s and is near 40% of the overall business – can now be further strengthened.

“We strongly believe that a vibrant, independent wine trade – one that’s rooted in quality and collaboration – is good for everyone. This acquisition allows us to contribute meaningfully in that approach, offering stability, scale and opportunity for producers and customers alike,” says Tipping.

↓

Spurred on

He is, however, realistic about the huge challenges currently facing the drinks trade, but suggests the 40th landmark has, if anything, spurred the team on to achieve even greater things.

“It’s a really interesting time for the business, because, of course, trading is not easy at the moment and you can get caught up in quite a lot of firefighting and day-to-day things, so it’s having that chance to just remind ourselves of where it all started,” says Tipping.

“We’ve been going back through the archive. There are pictures from the early shop openings, and obviously there’s a bit of nostalgia there, but actually that has also really fired us up and we’re using it as inspiration for where we are going.”

To rewind a little, Jeroboams was founded by Peter Rich as a cheese and wine club in 1985, going on to open its first shop in South Kensington, before beginning its slow and steady march to open other outlets in similarly upscale neighbourhoods. And Tipping insists the values that underwrote the business from the beginning, rooted in quality of produce and service, remain to the fore today.

“Clearly, we are a traditional merchant in many respects, but we take a very contemporary outlook on that, and the business has always been evolving, constantly changing,” he adds. And, given the constant and ongoing squeeze that the drinks world is experiencing, for Tipping growth – both retail and wholesale – can only come from adding value elsewhere.

“The biggest difficulty is margin being squeezed by the new taxes and for us the key piece is going to be adding value, through the level of service, through the information that those accounts can get from us regarding the product, and making their lives easy,” he says. “In fact, being a partner that helps them – that’s fundamental in that sector.”

On the retail side too, where the mostly direct-imported range bears testimony to the quality focused nous of buying director Peter Mitchell MW and the team, it’s the service that is the focus with all staff.

“We’ve done a lot of work with the shops over the last few years, but it’s not just the physical shops, it’s about the teams within – the sales training isn’t about hard-nosed sales, it’s about being knowledgeable and informed and remembering that customers come in to enjoy shopping for wine,” says Tipping.

With 400-plus customers expected to join the Jeroboams team for its 40th bash this month, and a lot of great wines undoubtably to flow, its MD signs off in typically modest fashion. “I’m not saying we’re absolutely smashing it at the moment, we’re in the same camp as everyone else, but what we are trying to do is put the pieces in place so that when recovery does come we will be well placed,” Tipping concludes.







