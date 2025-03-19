Indian whisky: staking its place in the spirits world

What do you think is the biggest-selling whisky in the world? Johnnie Walker? Jack Daniel’s? Nope. It is in fact Officer’s Choice, an Indian whisky unable to be sold as whisky in the UK or EU because it contains molasses spirit. However, India is now producing increasingly sophisticated single malts with brands like Rampur, Indri and Paul John setting their sights on the British market.
Access to this article is restricted.
You need to have a valid subscription to access this content. If you already have a subscription please log in.
Subscribe
Subscribe today for unrestricted access to ALL content and receive all email newsletters.
Already a subscriber?
Please log in using the link at the top of the page to see this article and all subscriber-only content.