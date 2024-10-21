Subscriber login Close [x]
    UK Sommelier Association Gold Awards voting is now open

    Published:  21 October, 2024

    The UK Sommelier Association Gold Awards voting is now open! 

    Our Gold Awards are based on a concept that the UK Sommelier Association strongly believes in. Our aim is to recognise ALL sectors of the on-trade and off-trade, as well as to highlight the value of the professionals behind the wine list, with the deserving candidates and establishments being voted for by you their drinks industry peers.

    Categories include:

    • Industry Legend
    • Career
    • Head Sommelier
    • Sommelier
    • Junior Sommelier
    • Food & Beverage Manager
    • Brand Ambassador
    • Wine Sales Representative
    • Wine Buyer
    • Restauranteur
    • Wine Journalist
    • Best Wine List – Restaurant / Retail / Bar
    • Best Restaurant wine list
    • Best Large Retail Wine List
    • Best Small Retailer Wine List
    • Best Bar Wine List
    • Best Supermarket Wine Selection
    • Most Innovative Wine List

    GOLD AWARDS: VOTE HERE

     Voting Deadline 20th January 2025

    On 3rd February we will be presenting our Gold Awards winners not only to sommeliers but also to wine buyers, importers, brand ambassadors, restaurateurs, and wine journalists.

     This will coincide with an exclusive walkaround tasting with our sponsors (producers and importers), along with four masterclasses taking place throughout the late morning and afternoon.

     We will also acknowledge the best wine lists in various establishments and after the Gold Awards ceremony, our 2023/24 sommelier course students will also receive diplomas and tastevin.

    Our Graduation Ceremony is a significant moment for us, as it marks our annual gathering to celebrate the hard work, dedication, and passion of our students in achieving their goals.

    Our ultimate goal is to support the entire hospitality industry by recognising the talent, skills, knowledge, and hard work of its people and professionals.

