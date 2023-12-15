Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

WSTA debunks pesticide report

By James Bayley
Published:  15 December, 2023

Recent results from a UK government testing programme have suggested a dramatic increase in the proportion of wine that contains multiple pesticide residues – up from 14% in 2016 to 50% in 2022.

However, the Pesticide Action Network (PAN) report has been described as, “sensationalist and potentially damaging to the wine trade”, by the Wine and Spirit Trade Association (WSTA).

According to the PAN data, which has been reported by mainstream and drinks-focused media outlets, residues of 19 different pesticides were found in the 72 wine samples tested, including “nine chemicals with links to cancer”.

In addition, six different pesticides were found in a single wine sample which PAN describes as a “pesticide cocktail”.

However, what the report failed to mention was that of the 72 wines sampled, only one had residues above the permitted maximum level. All other wines and residues were within the legal limits.

Miles Beale, CEO of the WSTA, said of the report: “The government runs a surveillance programme for pesticides in commonly consumed foodstuffs. This is a rolling programme and the foodstuffs sampled change on a year-by-year basis. In 2022 the sampling programme included wines. In total 72 wines were sampled only one had residues above the permitted amount. 

“The Pesticide Action Network (PAN) report is sensationalist and potentially damaging to the wine trade. Organic wine does not mean pesticide-free and pesticides can be derived from plants rather than chemicals. What this report does not make clear is that all the wines tested, bar one, were within the legal limits.

“Vineyards across the globe are doing all they can to minimise pesticide use and the use of pesticides in vineyards, and in agriculture more generally, is tightly controlled. Only permitted pesticides can be used on vineyards and only at levels which have been deemed to be safe.”

In the 2022 sampling programme, of the 72 wines sampled, 23 did not have any detectable levels of residues. Of the 49 that did contain detectable residues within legal limits the report states, “The residues detected by the laboratory would not be expected to have an effect on health”. 

About the 36 samples found to contain more than one pesticide within legal limits, the report similarly stated, “We do not expect these residues to have an effect on health either separately or in combination”.








Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Aldi wines announce biggest-ever price drop

The Cotswolds Distillery signs with Illv...

Fine wine no longer ‘pillar of stability...

Flat bottle production set to rise via n...

Royal Tokaji makes the leap to Fells

TWE announces two UK hires

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the 2023 digital edition...

Twitter

Blogs 

Shaking it up with disruptive branding

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Chiaretto eyes Provence's crown

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Journey's End: Senior Marketing Manager UK

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95