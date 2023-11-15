Zonin1821 partners with the UK Sommelier Association

By James Bayley

Zonin1821, one of Italy’s most important wineries, has partnered with the UK Sommelier Association (UKSA), to attract a greater number of young people to the profession.

The collaboration comes amidst a shortage of sommeliers in the UK, according to the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC), there are approximately 700 sommelier vacancies in the country, in some part due to Covid and Brexit.

Through the partnership, Zoni1821 will provide a selection of its premium wines from 11 wineries across its portfolio, to support students on the acclaimed 5-month UKSA professional sommelier certification course 2023/24.

Simon Thomas MD UK at Zonin1821, said: “We're thrilled to provide wines from our exceptional Italian and international portfolio to help prepare the next generation of top sommeliers in partnership with the UKSA. Supporting education and expertise in fine wine service aligns perfectly with Zonin1821's values.”

Undergraduates enrolled in the course will have access to a selection of Zonin’s wines, curated by Andrea Rinaldi, president of the UK Sommeliers Association.

Students will also have the opportunity to taste wines from other brands distributed by Zonin in the UK such as Damilano (Barolo) and Abbazia Monte Oliveto, as well as wines from the South African winery DuToitskloof.

Federica Zanghirella, UKSA VP, said: “We are thrilled to embark on this exciting partnership with Zonin1821. With our deep appreciation for the exceptional quality of their wines, we are eagerly anticipating the journey of introducing a selection of their extraordinary range to our students, the future connoisseurs of fine wines and sommeliers.”

The UKSA, which has certified over 1,000 sommeliers since its formation in 2005, covers a breadth of subjects as far ranging as vineyard practices, viticulture to wine tasting, sensory analysis, wines of the world, service to food and wine pairing. The course culminates in a written and oral exam at the end of the 5-month period.

Past alumnae have gone on to secure sommelier positions in some of London’s most prestigious restaurants, including Gordon Ramsay, The Ritz, the Savoy, The Dorchester and Hakkasan.

Such has been the concern around sommelier vacancies, following a review by the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) last month sommeliers were reclassified to be eligible for the skilled worker visa route.

Charlotte Wills, a partner at Fragomen, a leading provider of immigration services, said in October: “The hospitality industry will welcome the ability of sommeliers to enter under the Skilled Worker route making it easier, to an extent, for businesses in the sector to recruit overseas talent to fill the sommelier vacancies.

“Sommeliers had previously not been considered for the UK’s skilled visa route and while the MAC has suggested a restriction on those with less than three years’ experience, the inclusion now recognises the skilled nature of the job. It now provides a pathway to utilise the skilled worker route for a role recognised to be in shortage.”





