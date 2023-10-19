Bruce Jack Wines faces environmental threat from prospecting company

By James Bayley

South African producer Bruce Jack Wines fears ‘irreversible environmental damage’, following the application of a mining company to mine for gold, silver and tin on farms outside Napier.

The Drift Estate, where Bruce Jack Wines are produced sits halfway up the southern-most mountain range in South Africa only a few km from the southern oceans in an area called The Overberg Highlands.

The mining application from a company called Cienth Pty Ltd seeks control of 4200ha of pristine fynbos, renosterbos and productive farmland.

As a result, Bruce Jack Wines has called on interested and affected parties to voice their concerns to the Lwethuma Environmental Consultant agency, through whom the application has been received.

The estate has requested relevant documentation from the agency ranging from ‘proof of submission of a water use licence’, to ‘documentary proof of the applicant’s rehabilitation of environmental impacts’.

If prospecting is allowed and mining follows, the environment will be damaged and defaced irreversibly according to a Bruce Jack Wines spokesperson.

“The fragile Kars River ecosystem will be polluted all the way to De Mond, productive farming land destroyed, food security threatened, jobs lost, and businesses reduced in sectors such as tourism, hospitality and agriculture,” the spokesperson said.

For further information or to register as an interested and affected party (I&AP), you can contact McDonald Mdluli, the environmental assessment practitioner (EAP) at the Lwethuma Environmental Consultant agency at info@lwethuma.com.

Any individual person, association of persons or entity can register as an interested party, regardless of geographical location.







