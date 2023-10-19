Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Bruce Jack Wines faces environmental threat from prospecting company

By James Bayley
Published:  19 October, 2023

South African producer Bruce Jack Wines fears ‘irreversible environmental damage’, following the application of a mining company to mine for gold, silver and tin on farms outside Napier.

The Drift Estate, where Bruce Jack Wines are produced sits halfway up the southern-most mountain range in South Africa only a few km from the southern oceans in an area called The Overberg Highlands. 

The mining application from a company called Cienth Pty Ltd seeks control of 4200ha of pristine fynbos, renosterbos and productive farmland. 

As a result, Bruce Jack Wines has called on interested and affected parties to voice their concerns to the Lwethuma Environmental Consultant agency, through whom the application has been received.

The estate has requested relevant documentation from the agency ranging from ‘proof of submission of a water use licence’, to ‘documentary proof of the applicant’s rehabilitation of environmental impacts’.

If prospecting is allowed and mining follows, the environment will be damaged and defaced irreversibly according to a Bruce Jack Wines spokesperson.

“The fragile Kars River ecosystem will be polluted all the way to De Mond, productive farming land destroyed, food security threatened, jobs lost, and businesses reduced in sectors such as tourism, hospitality and agriculture,” the spokesperson said.

For further information or to register as an interested and affected party (I&AP), you can contact McDonald Mdluli, the environmental assessment practitioner (EAP) at the Lwethuma Environmental Consultant agency at info@lwethuma.com

Any individual person, association of persons or entity can register as an interested party, regardless of geographical location. 



 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Sale of Oddbins nears completion

Leading Chianti estate slams ‘overhyped...

Tim Atkin MW: Rioja on the rocks?

Fears grow for watered-down wine followi...

Fine wine trading decline slows, but ‘no...

Lidl and The Wine Society join Bottle We...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the 2023 digital edition...

Twitter

Blogs 

Shaking it up with disruptive branding

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Chiaretto eyes Provence's crown

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95