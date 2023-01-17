Subscriber login Close [x]
Salcombe Distilling launches rum school experience

By James Bayley
Published:  17 January, 2023

Salcombe Distilling has launched a new rum school experience, located at their waterside distillery on Island Street, Salcombe.

One of the world’s only distilleries directly accessible by boat, the Salcombe rum school will invite enthusiasts to learn about the art of rum distillation, cask ageing, distil their own 70cl bottle of rum and create a bespoke rum cocktail.  

The school will run every Thursday afternoon (2pm-5pm), at a rate of £110 for one person or £160 for a shared experience for two.

Commenting on the launch of Salcombe Rum School, co-founder of Salcombe Distilling, Howard Davies, said: “Since its launch in 2017, our award-winning gin school has welcomed over 10,000 visitors. Last autumn we introduced Salcombe rum ‘Island Street’, an outstanding transatlantic spiced gold rum which is a blend of single estate gold rum produced in Salcombe with the finest exotic rums and spices from the Caribbean.  

“It has proved extremely sought-after and this, combined with the huge popularity of Salcombe Gin School, led my fellow co-founder Angus and I to launch Salcombe Rum School, allowing others the opportunity to learn how to create their own rum in a fun and relaxed way.”

During the session visitors learn from Salcombe Distilling’s experienced team of distillers all about rum production and how the distillation process works on traditional copper pot rum stills.  

After the still room tour, guests distil their own original bottle of rum in the R&D laboratory, where students are encouraged to get creative and formulate their own rum recipe picking from the range of botanicals supplied, or from their own if they wish. They’ll also have the chance to name and create a personalised label for their finished rum and be given a white wooden presentation box for their newly created 70cl bottle.

For more information on the Salcombe rum school click here.



 

 

