CIVB: Talking Bordeaux

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  25 November, 2022

Allan Sichel exudes the calm, statesman-like manner that you might expect from a figurehead of what many consider to be the pre-eminent wine region in the world. As president re-elect of Bordeaux’s generic body the CIVB (Conseil Interprofessionnel du Vin de Bordeaux), however, he clearly has a firm grasp on the issues facing the growers and merchants it represents, along with an open-minded view on the steps that Bordeaux must take to retain its long-established pole position. And, says Sichel, despite its flagship status, Bordeaux’s reputation and success is far from a given.

Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

