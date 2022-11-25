CIVB: Talking Bordeaux

By Andrew Catchpole

Allan Sichel exudes the calm, statesman-like manner that you might expect from a figurehead of what many consider to be the pre-eminent wine region in the world. As president re-elect of Bordeaux’s generic body the CIVB (Conseil Interprofessionnel du Vin de Bordeaux), however, he clearly has a firm grasp on the issues facing the growers and merchants it represents, along with an open-minded view on the steps that Bordeaux must take to retain its long-established pole position. And, says Sichel, despite its flagship status, Bordeaux’s reputation and success is far from a given.