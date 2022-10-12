Subscriber login Close [x]
Think Rum line-up confirmed

By Harpers Editorial team
Published:  12 October, 2022

Think Rum is returning next month, after a hiatus during the pandemic, delivering another exciting and educational take on this rising category.

The one-day event will take place at The Trampery, Old Street, on 8 November.

The programme includes a panel discussion about the growing potential for the category, featuring Waitrose spirits buyer John Vine, Whisky Exchange head buyer Dawn Davies, Think Rum ambassador Peter Holland, Muck and Dunder owner Michelle Field and Milk owner Connie Cain.

Think Rum also features a tasting zone with rums from around the world, as well as three masterclasses.

The How to Drink Rum masterclass will be hosted by Trailer Happiness legend Sly Augustin, while Holland will guide an audience of on- and off-trade professionals through the 2022 International Spirits Challenge gold medal rums in the Going for Gold masterclass. The event also welcomes Lewis Hayes, director of The London Bar Consultants, who will lead a masterclass on rums from the UK, in a session called Homegrown Talent.

Think Rum kicks off at 10.30am on 8 November and it is open to trade only.

To register your interest, click here: THINK RUM 2022 - REGISTRATION FORM (google.com)



Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
