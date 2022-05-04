Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. Analysis & Insights

The rise and rise of sparkling wines

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  04 May, 2022

Sparkling wine has been stealing a march for some time. Established in quality terms long ago by the Champenois and rocketed into the mainstream via Prosecco’s global volume domination during the 2010s, the way is increasingly widening to allow alternative bubbles to rise to the top of the glass. This has certainly been the case over the past year. Following years of predictions that Crémant could carve out a niche in the ‘in-between’ price segment, it and others have seen tangible change after many years of waiting in the wings.

Access to this article is restricted.

You need to have a valid subscription to access this content. If you already have a subscription please log in.

Subscribe

Subscribe today for unrestricted access to ALL content and receive all email newsletters.


Already a subscriber?

Please log in using the link at the top of the page to see this article and all subscriber-only content.

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

The Rum Renaissance: Is Rum the new Gin?

WSTA appoints new Chair and Deputy Chair

Friday read: Packaging up an eco ecommer...

First ever NFTs of South Africa’s finest...

Alcohol improves on pre-pandemic growth...

2021 a challenging year for Bordeaux win...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

The Comfort of Another Round

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95