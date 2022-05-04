The rise and rise of sparkling wines

By Jo Gilbert

Sparkling wine has been stealing a march for some time. Established in quality terms long ago by the Champenois and rocketed into the mainstream via Prosecco’s global volume domination during the 2010s, the way is increasingly widening to allow alternative bubbles to rise to the top of the glass. This has certainly been the case over the past year. Following years of predictions that Crémant could carve out a niche in the ‘in-between’ price segment, it and others have seen tangible change after many years of waiting in the wings.