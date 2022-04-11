Age as a thing of beauty

By Jo Gilbert

The concept of old vines has been a marketing tool for decades. From California to France and Spain, ‘vieilles vignes’ and other – unregulated – designations are a generally agreed-upon method of sending a message to the consumer. The message is usually about

quality and development – how smaller yields and nutrient-rich vines are likely to result in more concentrated, complex wines.

With the benefit of decades’ worth of ecological development, old vines are indeed responsible for some of the most elegant and satisfying wines in the world. Yet, according to the Old Vine Conference (OVC), the not-forprofit formed to trumpet the merits of old vine conservation, there remains a greater story to tell, particularly when it comes to sustainability messaging.

“In Burgundy, Bordeaux, the Rhône Valley and Tuscany, what struck me was how little the growers used old vines as a marketing tool,” Alun Griffiths MW, OVC co-founder, said at a recent old vine gathering at Vagabond Wines. “You’d taste the wine and be really impressed by the concentration, and it turns out the vineyard was planted by the winemaker’s grandfather who died in 1937. And they weren’t making a big deal of it. Perhaps it needs someone else to help tell the story.”

That story is now being picked up by the OVC, which launched with its inaugural online event last year by gathering an audience of over 1,300, across 20 countries. Now, as co-founders Griffiths, Sarah Abbott MW and Leo Austin gear up for year two, with an Old Vine Wine Week to take place in October, Harpers can exclusively reveal that the OVC is partnering with the IWSC Foundation to launch a research bursary to expand the impact of an existing old vine research project.

“This commitment and support from the IWSC Foundation shows how powerful the old vine lens is for considering wine,” Abbott said. “I’m a marketer and I know that unless the information about old wines is in the market, it never sticks. So we [the trade] can love [old vines] as much as we like, but until it’s on the wine list, it has no value”.

Set up last year, the OVC took inspiration from the work of Jancis Robinson and Tamlyn Currin, who have been writing about the importance of old vines for around 10 years via the creation of an old vine register.

Now, the team is aiming to tell a wider story about sustainability, too. Old vine wines, Leo Austin told Harpers, are “an incredibly easy entry point to sustainable ecology”. He continued: “If you try to talk to consumers about sustainable viticulture and the history of the region and varietals, their eyes will glaze over. But if you say, ‘this is 100-year-old wine grown on the slopes of Mount Etna from three generations of one family’, they ask for more.” Other areas of interest include sap conservation – an area of research which could challenge the perceived wisdom, where old vines produce less fruit and therefore very low yields (and high prices).

“Yield has nothing to do with age,” Austin insists. “It’s to do with the way we prune. Yield collapse occurs because pruning cuts the sap flow, [meaning] there’s not enough sap to support the grapes. We’ve collected lots of evidence from places like the Riverlands in Australia, where 70-year-old vines have thicker stems, better sap and higher yields than 20-year-old vines.”

There is plenty more to be done, the team believes, particularly through the sustainability lens. Apart from conserving the vines, future-proofing the genetic diversity and genetic material of ancient varieties, often retrieved from forgotten vineyards, could be invaluable in the fight against climate disaster. This is increasingly significant, says the OVC, as old vines are at an economic disadvantage.

The economic and social relevance of old vines “is real”, the group says, but often, the regenerative commercial viability of old vines is lacking and therefore “unable to pay”.

Old Vine Wine Week is to take place from 3 October, with both virtual and in-person elements/







