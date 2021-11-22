Embracing change: What the experts think

By Harpers Editorial

The recent Bellavita London event hosted a panel – Sustainability in Wine, From Vineyard to Table – chaired by wine consultant Angela Mount, against the backdrop of COP26. The discussion was wide-ranging, featuring leader in sustainability in wine Muriel Chatel, MD of Borough Wines, plus key distributors including Kim Wilson, MD of North South Wines; Beverly Tabbron MW, head of training and education at Hallgarten & Novum Wines; Jon Carson, MD at C&C Wines; and Judith Candy, business development manager at Garçon wines. The debate covered many areas, with speakers asked to summarise their key message to the audience. From shedding a “silo mentality” to the need for a focus on the younger generation – “the future of wine” – by way of a strong call to action for the trade as a whole, these were their takeaway messages.