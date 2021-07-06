WSTA appoints three new board members

By Lisa Riley

The Wine and Spirit Trade Association (WSTA) has appointed a trio of new board members as the trade looks to recover from the major disruption to sales and trade brought about by Covid-19 and Brexit.

The three new executive members comprise Caroline Thompson-Hill, European MD at Accolade, Alexei Rosin, MD for UK and Ireland at Moët Hennessy UK and James Miles, chairman, MD and co-founder at Liv-ex.

The new board members take up their posts following the departure of Michelle Brampton, European MD of Treasury Wine Estates (TWE), who is leaving the company and Troy Christensen, CEO at Enotria & Coe, who has served two terms on the WSTA board.

“The WSTA continues to build its board team and I am delighted to welcome Caroline, Alexei and James,” said Miles Beale, CEO of the WSTA.

“The board will work with the WSTA team to strengthen the UK wine trade’s global reach and enhance the UK as a hub for wine trading.

“The UK wine industry faces a tough trading landscape as it makes up for losses brought about by the pandemic and Brexit disruption. By working together, we can continue to campaign and secure victories for the wine and spirit trade, as well as highlighting its importance to the UK economy and bring about changes which will benefit both businesses and consumers,” he said.

Michael Saunders, chairman of the WSTA, added: “I extremely pleased to welcome Caroline, Alexei and James to the WSTA board. Their wealth of experience across the wine and spirit sector will help strengthen the WSTA executive team. Their extensive knowledge of the global wine and spirit industry and SMEs will help steer the WSTA as they help members through these extremely testing times.”

Thompson-Hill brings a range of leadership, innovation and commercial skills to the board as the MD at the UK’s biggest wine company – Accolade’s HQ is in Australia and the company has played a key role in helping the WSTA influence the UK/Australia FTA.

With 18 years’ experience in the drinks industry – mainly in wine – Thompson-Hill worked at TWE and Diageo across the Europe and Americas regions before joining Accolade.

Alexei Rosin was recently appointed as MD for UK and Ireland for Moët Hennessy UK Ltd, leading the third largest market in the world for premium wines and spirits.

With over 25 years of experience within the industry, Rosin manages the Moët Hennessy portfolio in charge of iconic brands including Dom Pérignon, Moët & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot and Hennessy.

James Miles meanwhile brings a different perspective to the WSTA table with his expertise of fine wine and global trading.

Following a career in banking, he set up Liv-ex in 2000. The global marketplace for the wine trade help 530 wine merchants in 43 countries to price, buy and sell wine.











