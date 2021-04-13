Subscriber login Close [x]
Countdown to Think Gin digital day

By Harpers Editorial
Published:  13 April, 2021

The countdown is on for this year’s Think Gin digital day hosted by Harpers Wine & Spirit and Drinks Retailing News, and promising a full and exciting programme of content dedicated to the popular spirit. 

Taking place next Tuesday (20 April), the day will start at 10am with an opening “Modishness vs Marketing’ debate. Chaired by Harpers editor Andrew Catchpole, this session will explore how to best assess which gins to back for the longer-term benefit of your business.

This will be followed by a ’15 Mins with… Tom Warner from Warner’s Distillery’ session looking to find out how the business manages to balance its craft image while also producing at scale.  

The day concludes with a round table ‘Ethical Botanicals’ debate that will see panelists discuss if gin can be the spirits category which champions sustainable and ethical products that claim to have a positive impact on the planet. Or, if consumers will be put off by what they might consider to be endless ‘me-too’ marketing messages. 

To further your knowledge of the burgeoning gin category, register now at Think Gin 2021.  

 

