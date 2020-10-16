Wine drinking occasions up in lockdowns

Wine drinkers across key consumption markets have been turning more often to the beverage during the pandemic. This is spurred by new lockdown occasions and more drinking outside of mealtimes, according to a new Wine Consumer Trends in the Covid-19 Era report released by Wine Intelligence.
Access to this article is restricted.
You need to have a valid subscription to access this content. If you already have a subscription please log in.
Subscribe
Subscribe today for unrestricted access to ALL content and receive all email newsletters.
Already a subscriber?
Please log in using the link at the top of the page to see this article and all subscriber-only content.