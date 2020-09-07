Portman Group launches pandemic blog series

By Mathew Lyons

The Portman Group is launching a new bi-weekly blog to examine how the drinks sector is confronting the responsibilities and challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The posts will go live every Monday and Thursday. Contributions are already scheduled from the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA), which will be discussing the role of pubs within the community, and the Scotch Whisky Association, looking at how distilleries responded to the call for hand-sanitiser production.

Other contributors will include Drinkaware, the Scottish Alcohol Industry Partnership, the International Alliance for Responsible Drinking, ClubSoda, and the Portman Group itself.

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the BBPA, said: “The pub sector stepped up to the plate to help local communities while suffering almost impossible business challenges during the lockdown.

“We welcome the opportunity to tell the story of pubs up and down the country through the Portman Group blog series and are equally interested to understand the experiences of other sectors and learn from them.”

John Timothy, chief executive of the Portman Group, said: “We are delighted to be able to shine a spotlight on the actions of a sector acting fast and responsibly during the pandemic. This blog draws the perspectives of the major champions of responsible action, to understand how they responded and to learn for the future.”

Earlier this summer, the Portman Group welcomed news that UK alcohol consumption had declined during lockdown.

The ‘Responsible actions to Covid-19’ blog can be accessed here.





