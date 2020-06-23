Subscriber login Close [x]
Initiative to help homeless ex-hospitality workers launches

By Lisa Riley
Published:  23 June, 2020

Seedlip and No.3 London Dry Gin have partnered with a couple of furloughed hospitality workers to launch a fundraising initiative in support of the growing number of homeless people caused by Covid-19. 

The initiative is based around the launch of a pre-mixed cocktails range, Skywalker, for which 100% of proceeds will be donated to homeless charity Under One Sky.

The range was created by hospitality duo Anna Sebastian (Artesian bar manager) and Sam Ayling (Metropolitan Pub GM) while on furlough.

The duo said they had been moved by the dramatic rise in ex-hospitality workers they had encountered while volunteering for Under One Sky, which provides food to those living on the streets in central London. 

“Over the last couple of months, we noticed more and more new faces on our walks each day. Many of those we met were hospitality workers who had lost their jobs via redundancy, not been put onto furlough and subsequently unable to afford rent. With no real support network, many found themselves on the streets,” said Sebastian.

“We wanted to use our platform and experience in hospitality to help our homeless friends and shine a light on the under-reported current situation – showing that this is a close reality for us all.”

Available now, Skywalker Love and Skywalker Compassion come in single serve 110ml pouches priced £10.



