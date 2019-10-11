Subscriber login Close [x]
WSTA Brexit Seminar books out in a week

By Chris Losh
Published:  11 October, 2019

Demand has massively outstripped supply for the WSTA’s Brexit Preparedness Seminar, with the 250 places for the event booked out inside a week and dozens of names already on the waiting list.

With a week still to go all the places are taken and the chances of obtaining a stand-by seat are all-but non-existent.

“We do have a waiting list, but it’s already a long one,” a spokesman for the WSTA told Harpers. “Tickets sold out ten days before the event.”

Registration for the Seminar, which takes place on Friday 18th was opened last Monday (30th October) and the event was fully booked up just a week later.

The speed of take-up reveals an industry desperate for clarity, advice and hard information on the impact of Brexit on their business. But large numbers of WSTA members look set to miss out.

The Glastonbury-like demand has been exacerbated further by the WSTA being required to open the event up to non-WSTA members. The seminar is being funded with a government grant, and wider availability was a precondition of securing the money.

For those lucky enough to have tickets, the full-day seminar promises to provide ‘the most up to date information to help businesses understand how to import and export alcohol post-Brexit.’

“With the likelihood of a no-deal exit from the EU in just three weeks it is no surprise the WSTA’s Brexit Preparedness Seminar is capturing the attention of the trade,” said Andrew Bewes, MD of Hallgarten & Novum Wines.

“We are sure that the dynamic UK drinks industry will rise to whatever challenges are thrown at us – we do, however, need to know what we have to deal with!”

Applications for post Brexit education grants are now closed, so there is no chance of the WSTA being able to host a second event for those who missed out first time round. Though they will be videoing all four sessions and making them available on their website by 25 October.

