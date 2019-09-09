Halewood takes on major partnership with Penderyn

By Jo Gilbert

Halewood Wines & Spirits is increasing its stake in the burgeoning Welsh whisky category with a new deal which will extend its on-trade distribution across England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Penderyn whisky is the brand joining Halewood’s portfolio – one of Welsh whisky’s most recognisable names.

Halewood will be taking over responsibility for Penderyn in the national on-trade, while the welsh whisky-maker will continue to distribute its products to Wales as well as within the grocery channel.

The deal will see Penderyn’s Gold and Dragon ranges of Single Malt Welsh Whiskies join the Halewood portfolio, which already has Aber Falls, the whisky and gin producer which is based in North Wales – not far from Halewood’s base in Merseyside.

Despite being distilled in Wales since the Middle Ages, whisky production in Wales declined during the nineteenth century – and is currently showing signs of revival following on from the success of Scotch and Irish whiskey at home and abroad.

Stephen Davies, Penderyn’s CEO said: “We are very excited by this partnership and look forward to building a strong relationship with Halewood over the coming years. Penderyn whiskies are now available in over 40 countries, but the domestic market remains vitally important and partnering with Halewood will ensure that our products have an even greater visibility within the UK.”

Halewood’s roots date back to 1827 when Victorian entrepreneur John Crabbie started producing Crabbie’s liqueurs and green ginger wine.

Since then it has become the largest independent producer and distributor of alcoholic products by volume in the UK.

Initially, Halewood will distribute Penderyn’s Gold and Dragon ranges of Single Malt Welsh Whiskies, as well as their Brecon and Botanicals gins, Brecon FIVE vodka and Merlyn Cream Liqueur.















