Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. People & Opinion

Soapbox: Natural progression

By Paul Morgan
Published:  13 November, 2025

Paul Morgan, co-owner of Hove’s outstanding Fourth & Church wine bar, explains his preference for gentle introduction and guidance over hard dogma when it comes to more ‘natural’-leaning wine.

Access to this article is restricted.

You need to have a valid subscription to access this content. If you already have a subscription please log in.

Subscribe

Subscribe today for unrestricted access to ALL content and receive all email newsletters.


Already a subscriber?

Please log in using the link at the top of the page to see this article and all subscriber-only content.

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

IWSR: Global H1 alcohol volume sales dec...

2025 Golden Vines Award winners announced

Former Tesco chief Dave Lewis announced...

Friday Read: The Heretics aim to disrupt...

Berkmann appoints Vincenzo Arnese to Lon...

Waitrose success at IWC awards

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Congratulations to all our Top 50 Drinks Wholesaler list this year
Harpers Top 50 Drinks Wholesalers

Congratulations to all our Top 50 Drinks Wholesaler list this year.

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95