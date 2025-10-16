Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Bonhams bolsters global wine team following period of growth

By Oliver Catchpole
Published:  16 October, 2025

Bonhams, the international network of auction houses, has announced that it is expanding its global wine team following a period of fast growth.

In the first half of 2025, Bonhams Wine’s sales doubled. The auction house said it expects to build on this growth, with fine wine and spirits auctions planned for London, Hong Kong, Continental Europe and the USA in the next few months.

Globally, this improvement in sales has led it to add three new specialists to its wine team.

Dora Kam (pictured) is now Bonhams’ senior wine specialist in Hong Kong, due to her extensive experience of the Asian fine wine market – she was previously director of client relationship and senior specialist at Zachy’s in Hong Kong (an auction house) and has worked with collectors and institutions across the region. She has developed a reputation for expertise in Burgundy and Bordeaux.

Another addition, Clément Pusch, is joining Bonhams’ New York office as a wine specialist, and brings with him a decade of trade experience. He is an expert on Bordeaux, rare Burgundy and the growing Californian cult wine market.

Joining too is Camillie Balboux who has been recruited as a wine specialist in Paris. She has spent her career specialising in fine Burgundy, and was previously a specialist at Baghera Wines Auction, where she established herself as a trusted authority on the French market, advising private clients and collectors.

Additionally, Bonhams has continued to strengthen its position in Scotland – where it is the only global whisky auction house – recently appointing Patricia Byott as head of spirits there and introducing a dedicated European and UK spirits platform in its Edinburgh saleroom.

Amayès Aouli, global head of wine and spirits at Bonhams, said: “Bonhams impressive growth in the first half of 2025 is a testament to the trust of our clients. By warmly welcoming Dora, Camille, and Clément we are investing in world-class expertise where our clients need us most. Their knowledge and networks will be precious as we continue to expand and connect collectors across Asia, Europe, and the Americas.”



Keywords:

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Exclusive: Amber Beverage secures Ten Lo...

Majestic strengthens with three new seni...

Be Inclusive Hospitality award winners a...

Vikki Bruce gains Keeper of the Quaich h...

Paso Robles producer DAOU and Bibendum a...

Ukrainian Wine Company UK shipment robbed

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Congratulations to all our Top 50 Drinks Wholesaler list this year
Harpers Top 50 Drinks Wholesalers

Congratulations to all our Top 50 Drinks Wholesaler list this year.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95