Bonhams bolsters global wine team following period of growth

By Oliver Catchpole

Bonhams, the international network of auction houses, has announced that it is expanding its global wine team following a period of fast growth.

In the first half of 2025, Bonhams Wine’s sales doubled. The auction house said it expects to build on this growth, with fine wine and spirits auctions planned for London, Hong Kong, Continental Europe and the USA in the next few months.

Globally, this improvement in sales has led it to add three new specialists to its wine team.

Dora Kam (pictured) is now Bonhams’ senior wine specialist in Hong Kong, due to her extensive experience of the Asian fine wine market – she was previously director of client relationship and senior specialist at Zachy’s in Hong Kong (an auction house) and has worked with collectors and institutions across the region. She has developed a reputation for expertise in Burgundy and Bordeaux.

Another addition, Clément Pusch, is joining Bonhams’ New York office as a wine specialist, and brings with him a decade of trade experience. He is an expert on Bordeaux, rare Burgundy and the growing Californian cult wine market.

Joining too is Camillie Balboux who has been recruited as a wine specialist in Paris. She has spent her career specialising in fine Burgundy, and was previously a specialist at Baghera Wines Auction, where she established herself as a trusted authority on the French market, advising private clients and collectors.

Additionally, Bonhams has continued to strengthen its position in Scotland – where it is the only global whisky auction house – recently appointing Patricia Byott as head of spirits there and introducing a dedicated European and UK spirits platform in its Edinburgh saleroom.

Amayès Aouli, global head of wine and spirits at Bonhams, said: “Bonhams impressive growth in the first half of 2025 is a testament to the trust of our clients. By warmly welcoming Dora, Camille, and Clément we are investing in world-class expertise where our clients need us most. Their knowledge and networks will be precious as we continue to expand and connect collectors across Asia, Europe, and the Americas.”







