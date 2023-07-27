Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. People & Opinion

Producer Q&A: Sanket Gawand, Vallonné Vineyards

By Sophia Longhi
Published:  27 July, 2023

Sanket Gawand was one of the youngest winemakers in India when he started working at this boutique Nashik winery in 2009. Sophia Longhi went to visit to talk innovation and Indian wine.

Access to this article is restricted.

You need to have a valid subscription to access this content. If you already have a subscription please log in.

Subscribe

Subscribe today for unrestricted access to ALL content and receive all email newsletters.


Already a subscriber?

Please log in using the link at the top of the page to see this article and all subscriber-only content.

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Philip Tuck MW passes away

Hatch Mansfield remembers founding membe...

Graham’s launches first NFT with 1970 an...

Harpers' Top 25 Sommeliers 2023 announced

Looking Back, Forging Ahead Q&A: John Co...

Looking Back, Forging Ahead Q&A: Troy Ch...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Shaking it up with disruptive branding

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Chiaretto eyes Provence's crown

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95