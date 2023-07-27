Producer Q&A: Sanket Gawand, Vallonné Vineyards

Sanket Gawand was one of the youngest winemakers in India when he started working at this boutique Nashik winery in 2009. Sophia Longhi went to visit to talk innovation and Indian wine.
Access to this article is restricted.
You need to have a valid subscription to access this content. If you already have a subscription please log in.
Subscribe
Subscribe today for unrestricted access to ALL content and receive all email newsletters.
Already a subscriber?
Please log in using the link at the top of the page to see this article and all subscriber-only content.