C&C Group partners with Lockdown Liquor & Co

By James Lawrence

The C&C Group has signed an agreement to become exclusive distributors of a range of premium cocktails produced by Lockdown Liquor & Co.

Founded in April 2020 by Natasha and Jack Durling, Lockdown Liquor markets a portfolio of pre-made cocktails, based on “the best quality, natural ingredients resulting in unique and great-tasting blends”.

According to the owners, “what started as an added extra for a group Zoom call with friends has since evolved, serving direct to consumer as well as hospitality and retail”.

Under the agreement, Lockdown Liquor & Co’s full range of premium cocktails will be exclusively distributed through all C&C GB’s wholesale businesses: Tennents Wholesale, Bibendum Wine and Matthew Clark.

Since its inception in April 2020, the blended cocktail company has witnessed sales in excess of 130,000 cocktails, with a turnover of around £1.6 million to date.

Clara Shand, commercial director for C&C Group, commented: “Lockdown Liquor is a fantastic example of a business that was born from the pandemic. Natasha and Jack used their ingenuity to capitalise on the demand for premium cocktails at home – an up-and-coming new category. Since then, they have grown their business, expanding into hospitality and retail, and we are delighted to partner with them, increasing our ever-growing portfolio of agency brands.”

Natasha and Jack Durling added: ‘We are delighted to have partnered with C&C Group, this partnership will enhance and support our ambitious growth and development plans within the on- and off-trade. Lockdown Liquor has just completed its second round of investment in November, which has seen the business treble in valuation over the past six months and this was once again done through private investment.”