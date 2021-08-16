Subscriber login Close [x]
Pernod Ricard targets dog lovers with new pooch-orientated launch

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  16 August, 2021

Pernod Ricard has launched a new Australian wine range aimed at dog lovers, after the UK’s love of its canine companions boomed over lockdown.

When justifying the rationale behind the launch, the world’s second biggest wine and spirits company cites research which highlights a major cross-over between fans of all things wine and canine – apparently 80% of UK wine drinkers love dogs (Toluna Research, July 2021).

Leaps & Bounds hopes to capitalise on this while bringing new consumers to the category.

“The relationship we have with dogs is unique, and the UK has seen a huge increase in dog owners over lockdown and Leaps & Bounds is perfectly positioned to capitalise on their popularity,” Lucy Bearman, wine portfolio director for Pernod Ricard UK, said.

“Our four-legged friends are all bright, characterful and remarkable, and our new wine is no different. Leaps & Bounds speaks louder than words – inquisitive in creation, bold with flavour, and loyal to nature – and we’re confident consumers will be delighted to discover the legendary tales behind this delicious wine.”

Initially launching with a Shiraz and a Chardonnay, the new range’s packaging will highlight the adventures of mascots such ‘Bob’, an adventurous, masterless dog who travelled thousands of miles as a faithful companion to train drivers and engineers. The Chardonnay meanwhile champions the ‘legendary Pickles’, a black and white collie known for finding the stolen 1966 World Cup trophy.

Leaps & Bounds has an abv of 14%. It is an Amazon exclusive, and will retail on the site for £9.



