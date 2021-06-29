Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here

    Nordic Spirit - Promotional Feature

    Published:  29 June, 2021

    The £50,000 transformation winner is….

    Back in 2020, Nordic Spirit launched a competition giving one venue the chance to win a £50,000 transformation, and we are delighted to announce the winning entry as… The Courtyard @ Piper!

    The team at The Piper in Hull flipped their business model from nightclub to summer-ready social hub, by converting their idle outdoor space into a lively communal area, on a relatively small budget.

    Since winning the £50,000 prize, Nordic Spirit has completely transformed this outdoor courtyard and given The Piper’s outdoor space a full rebrand as well as new booth seating, increasing the venue’s capacity from 54 to 134!

    Owner Adrian said, “The Nordic Spirit competition win has completely revitalised our business and reopening in 2021 has surpassed our wildest expectations. The outside area is stunning, the feedback we have had from returning customers has been brilliant and what is more pleasing is because the area is now so inviting, we have seen our customer base expand so much. No longer is our venue seen as a nightclub exclusively for 18-21 year olds, we are now a venue open throughout the day and welcoming such a diverse demographic!”.

    Congratulations are also due to our two runners up! Mambos in Taunton and The Royal Pug in Leamington Spa both won £5,000 along with a selection of garden items, and we can’t wait to see how the investment supports their venues.

    Follow @NordicSpirit_UK and stay tuned for future competitions.

    Search

    Harpers Newsletters

    Jobs 

    ...

    Agile Media Ltd: Drinks Retailing Editor Role

    ...

    C & D Wines: National Account Manager

    Jobs »

    Digital Editions

    Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
    Harpers Wine and Spirit

    Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

    Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
    Wine Stars Awards

    Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
    Supplements and Special Reports

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

    Twitter

    Blogs 

    South Africa's high hopes

    Blogs »

    Most read articles

    About us
    Contact us
    Advertise With Us
    About this website
    Your Account
    Agile Publications
    © Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
    56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
    Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95