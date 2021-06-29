Nordic Spirit - Promotional Feature

The £50,000 transformation winner is….

Back in 2020, Nordic Spirit launched a competition giving one venue the chance to win a £50,000 transformation, and we are delighted to announce the winning entry as… The Courtyard @ Piper!

The team at The Piper in Hull flipped their business model from nightclub to summer-ready social hub, by converting their idle outdoor space into a lively communal area, on a relatively small budget.

Since winning the £50,000 prize, Nordic Spirit has completely transformed this outdoor courtyard and given The Piper’s outdoor space a full rebrand as well as new booth seating, increasing the venue’s capacity from 54 to 134!

Owner Adrian said, “The Nordic Spirit competition win has completely revitalised our business and reopening in 2021 has surpassed our wildest expectations. The outside area is stunning, the feedback we have had from returning customers has been brilliant and what is more pleasing is because the area is now so inviting, we have seen our customer base expand so much. No longer is our venue seen as a nightclub exclusively for 18-21 year olds, we are now a venue open throughout the day and welcoming such a diverse demographic!”.

Congratulations are also due to our two runners up! Mambos in Taunton and The Royal Pug in Leamington Spa both won £5,000 along with a selection of garden items, and we can’t wait to see how the investment supports their venues.

