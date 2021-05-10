Grape changes at Asda

Asda’s decision to re-organise its wine aisle by variety rather than region is based on widely established research which shows consumers consider grape first when choosing a bottle of wine. But will it lead to more adventurous buying? Jo Gilbert shops around for the answers.
Access to this article is restricted.
You need to have a valid subscription to access this content. If you already have a subscription please log in.
Subscribe
Subscribe today for unrestricted access to ALL content and receive all email newsletters.
Already a subscriber?
Please log in using the link at the top of the page to see this article and all subscriber-only content.