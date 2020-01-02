Subscriber login Close [x]
Liqueur sales hit £1.3bn

By Lisa Riley
Published:  02 January, 2020

Sales of liqueurs have hit their highest level to date with 43 million bottles sold across the on and off-trade in the last 12 months, equating to £1.3bn.

The growth was driven by non-cream liqueurs of which 25 million bottles were sold while 18 million bottles of cream liqueurs were sold, marking a 4% increase for the total category compared to the previous 12 months, according to the latest data released by the WSTA (12 months to 12 September 2019).

Building on the trend seen in 2018, pubs continued to expand their cocktail menus and bartenders continued to innovate and create new cocktails, with almost 10 million bottles of non-cream liqueurs sold in pubs, bars and restaurants.

In line with Brits continuing to experiment with “new and exciting drinks choices and sharing their finds on social media”, the WSTA predicted further growth for the category this year.

“Last year the WSTA highlighted that liqueurs have often been overlooked in the spirits category, but our sales data shows a renewed interest from UK consumers. The liqueur category covers an array of colours making liqueur drinks very instagrammable,” said chief executive Miles Beale.

