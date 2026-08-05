The evolving inclusivity of fine wine

By Hamish Graham

The tectonic plates of fine wine have shifted beneath the feet of the sector in recent years. As Paul Richards, global head of wine and spirits purchasing at 67 Pall Mall, puts it: “The accrual of value in wine is now not guaranteed – the annual storage fee is the only certainty.” Businesses like 67 Pall Mall have reflected on how to spur fresh engagement and respond to this uncertainty. Those that actively engage with two oft-neglected demographics in the sector – women and young people – showcase that a welcoming approach needs to be the path forward. Accessible cellar plans; women-led events; fine wine clubs for young people; all herald a fresh ethos. And it’s one that both responds well to fine wines’ changing landscape and encourages inclusion.