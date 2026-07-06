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Premium RTDs: The only way is up

By Hamish Graham
Published:  06 July, 2026

The ready-to-drink category is undoubtedly having a moment. Double-digit growth over the past year has seen it become a vital off-trade asset, for multiple retailers and independent merchants alike. According to analysis of NIQ off-trade data in the WSTA’s Sip 2 report, sales for the format grew 12% in volume and 17% in value during 2025. In total it generated £704m for the off-trade. As CEO of the trade body Miles Beale puts it: “It is welcome news to see a bright spot in the sales data.” By contrast, the overall spirits category lost around £40m in sales in the final three months of 2025 alone.

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