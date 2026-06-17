Italy report: The country by numbers

By Andrew Catchpole

Italy remains a powerhouse in terms of wine production, again topping the world’s volume output as a country for 2025, up from 2024’s near 44 million hectolitres to a heady 47 million hectolitres last year. Sparkling, led by the ongoing and seemingly unstoppable success of prosecco, continues to dominate, with the likes of still Pinot Grigio also feeding into export positivity.