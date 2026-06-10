Gavin Quinney's 2025 Bordeaux report

Another fine vintage ending in a five to continue Bordeaux’s happy sequence since 1985 – or 1990 if we’re including years ending in a nought too. But this one has come at a cost, with the smallest crop since 1991 and low yields across the board.
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