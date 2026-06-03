Brexit 10 years on: the industry reflects

It has been nearly a decade since Britain voted to leave the EU on 23 June, 2016. Many years on, this decision – one of the most consequential in recent British politics – continues to be felt across the country, not least in the wine trade. And, with its anniversary fast approaching, Brexit is back in the headlines once again – rapidly developing into an issue for prospective Labour leaders Streeting and Burnham.
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