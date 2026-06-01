LWF: Reasons to be cheerful

By Andrew Catchpole

You know things must be bad when industry leaders take time out to highlight the good things that are going on, focusing in on a handful of positives that have bucked the general besieged mood enveloping much of the drinks trade. But there’s a lot to be said for this ‘glass half full’ approach, not least because there are opportunities to be grasped, categories to be leveraged and still a lot of R&D and innovation in our world.