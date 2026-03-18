Education is key to rum’s growth

By Peter Holland

Headlines such as ‘Rum is the big success story of the last decade’ always provoke a ‘duh’ reaction in me. I should know, I’ve enjoyed the rise of rum as a front-seat passenger for the better part of 20 years. But there is also the smug satisfaction of knowing we are in a fabulous era for tasting experiences that range from cost-effective to uber-niche sugarcane spirits from corners of the world that few knew had a rum tradition. A population with exciting diversity has a rum selection to match.