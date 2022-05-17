Rosé set to steal summer show

It is a wine category often overlooked by keen officiants as being too delicate and perfume-y, lacking the panache and complexity of its rivals. However, multiples prefer profit margins over pretentiousness and have helped make rosé the fastest-growing wine category for over a decade.
Access to this article is restricted.
You need to have a valid subscription to access this content. If you already have a subscription please log in.
Subscribe
Subscribe today for unrestricted access to ALL content and receive all email newsletters.
Already a subscriber?
Please log in using the link at the top of the page to see this article and all subscriber-only content.