US wine drinkers defined in six segments

By Michelle Perrett

US drinkers are changing their behaviour towards the wine category, the US Portraits 2018 from Wine Intelligence has revealed.

The report said the US is the most “populous wine market” in the world with 84 million regular wine drinkers.

With such a large wine market it was “only natural” that consumers displayed different behaviours and attitudes in the wine category, it said.

It identified six distinct consumer segments in the US market and highlighted that since its last report in 2016 there had been a shift in their behaviours, which has prompted updated segmentation as per below.

The report said that ‘Engaged Explorers’, which refers to the younger population, were also the most frequent wine drinkers and the highest spenders. These consumers buy from a broad repertoire of wine styles, countries and regions. The report describes them as being the most “experimental group”, actively seeking opportunities to build wine experiences.

The ‘Premium Brand Suburbans’ are also frequent wine drinkers but are the mid to older age. They are amongst the lowest spenders per bottle, sticking to the wines and brands they know. Their category experience leads them to have the highest wine knowledge of all six consumers segments, it said.

The ‘Contented Treaters’ are also mid and older aged. These are affluent drinkers who are described as ‘high spenders’, yet they enjoy wine relatively infrequently. The report describes them as “knowledgeable and involved”. They enjoy a broad range of wine types and styles and are often influenced by the origin of the wine.

The youngest wine-drinking segment is described as ‘Social Newbies’. They drink wine on average twice a week, are mid spenders, but wine is not yet fully integrated into their lifestyle. According to the report they have limited wine category knowledge and rely heavily on recommendations.

The ‘Senior Bargain Hunters’ are the least frequent and one of the oldest wine drinking segments. According to the report their time drinking within the category has led to “relatively strong” wine knowledge. However, they still purchase from a narrow repertoire of wine styles and brands, being strongly value driven.

Finally, ‘Kitchen Casuals’ who are also one of the oldest segments are infrequent wine drinkers, with very few consuming wine in the on-premise. They show a limited interest in the wine category, sticking to the narrow range of wines they know.