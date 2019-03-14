Yellow Tail and Casillero del Diablo top Wine Intelligence global brand power index

By Lisa Riley

Yellow Tail and Casillero del Diablo have emerged as the two most powerful wine brands in Wine Intelligence’s Global Wine Brand Power Index for the second year running.

Yellow Tail took the top spot as the most powerful wine brand, followed by Casillero del Diablo, according to the report released today.

Building on feedback from over 20,000 wine drinkers in 20 markets – representing the views of 390 million wine drinkers globally – the second year of the study found that the US, Chile and Australia remain the dominant source countries for powerful wine brands.

Notable climbers in the index include Jacob’s Creek - up four places to rank third, and JP Chenet which also climbed three places to take the fifth spot boosted by a strong position in Belgium and the Netherlands, newcomers to the country's scope this year, said Wine Intelligence.

In addition to five more markets than the inaugural report published in March 2018, the second edition includes tracking from the 2018 index to mark how top brand performance compares with 2019, noting that some of the changes may arise from the expanded market scope of the 2019 Global Wine Brand Power Index. Ranking differences at an individual country level will be unaffected.

Fallers include Woodbridge - down five to the ninth spot, and Beringer, which fell three places to 11, both of which Wine Intelligence said had been “likely impacted by the expanded country scope that down weights the impact of the US market, where both brands are strongest, as well as cognitive off-loading”.

“It’s interesting to see that wine brands, as a whole, have a challenge on their hands to hang onto their spot within consumers’ minds. The high-ranking brands in this list tend to have distinctive imagery, solid and consistent branding and tend to be the ones doing well, or very well, across multiple markets,” said chief executive Lulie Halstead.

This last observation also supported other evidence observed by Wine Intelligence, she added: “Despite market and cultural differences, wine drinkers have a strong tendency to value similar things in their wine brands across markets.”

Comparing the 2018 index to this year’s, there has been a consistent and overall drop in the calculated Global Wine Brand Power Index score itself, which Wine Intelligence said had been driven by one key shift - the ongoing decline in wine brand awareness among wine drinkers.

“This shift is, in part, driven by a process called cognitive off-loading, where we rely increasingly on instant, online resources to retrieve information as and when we require it. This leads to us no longer needing to store and remember as much information in our memories diluting the need for us to commit less necessary or important facts and pieces of information to our memory. This is reflected in the world of wine, where consumers are aware of fewer wine brands than they were 10 years ago – despite a rising involvement level with the category.”





