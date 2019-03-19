Subscriber login Close [x]
Blossom Hill aims to inject growth into wine category with sparkling gin

By James Halliwell
Published:  19 March, 2019

Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) has revealed the UK launch of Blossom Hill Gin Fizz in a “ground-breaking move set to inject crucial innovation and growth into the wine category”.

Created to “tap into botanical flavour trends in the refreshment space”, TWE said Blossom Hill Gin Fizz is a “sparkling blend of crisp white wine, botanical infused water, and a dash of gin.”

Available in two flavours, Lemon & Rosemary, and Rhubarb, with an abv of 8.5%, it will be ranged alongside sparkling wine at Asda, Morrisons, Co-op, Booker, Booker Retail Partners, Nisa and leading wholesalers with an RRP of £9.

“We’re really excited to bring Gin Fizz to market,” said Bo Jakubenko, global marketing manager at TWE. “It’s the result of direct customer feedback about what they want to see from the Blossom Hill brand and the wine category in general.

“We know gin is booming and that people are looking for refreshment and convenience from their drinks purchases. We have developed a product that responds to this need. With its delicious, refreshing taste, coupled with the convenience of simply pouring it over ice, we’re confident Gin Fizz will prove successful with consumers by offering them something new & innovative from a well-established brand.”

She added the launch “further underlines our determination to modernise the Blossom Hill brand and to help make the wider wine category more relevant.”

TWE said the launch will be supported by “in-store activations and an experiential marketing campaign featuring the Gin Fizz Botanical Bus, visiting high footfall events during the summer”.

Meanwhile, the Blossom Hill brand will be supported with a £1 million through-the-line marketing campaign over the next year, that will "focus heavily on the digital space, working with influencers to tell the story of the brand.”

