Australia ramps up Prowein presence

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  05 March, 2019

Wine Australia is fielding a bumper crop of producers and wines at this year’s Prowein in its strongest presence to date in what CEO Andreas Clark describes as “one of the biggest and most important events in Wine Australia's global calendar”.

This year event will find 83 producers showing over 500 wines from 30 regions across Australia, including several first time exhibitors at Prowein.

These newbies will include leading wineries such as Torbreck from Barossa), Shaw + Smith and Bird in Hand from Adelaide Hills), Vasse Felix from Margaret River), Tasmania’s Josef Chromy, the Yarra Valley Greenstone Vineyards and Glenlofty Wines from the Pyrenees.

Backing up this strengthened presence will be 17 on-stand events, including masterclasses such as ‘Fabulous Fizz from Australia’, ‘Evolution of a variety – Pinot Noir’ and ‘McLaren Vale – Old vines and young Grenache gurus’, covering some of the on-trend and premium-focused messages emanating from Australia at the moment.

Wine Australia will also be using the how as a platform to raise awareness of its new education programme, Australian Wine Discovered, which launched January 2019, which offers 200 downloadable resources including educator guides, editable presentations, videos and maps and is a free resource for both trade and consumer (presentations at 12.00pm each day).

“Since Wine Australia’s first stand at ProWein in 1995, Australia’s presence has grown significantly. With a larger stand, diverse range of producers and new events, we’re looking forward to sharing our fine wines with visitors at ProWein this year and demonstrating how vibrant and unique Australian wine is,” said Clark.

“ProWein attracts delegates from around the world and it continues to be a key event for Australia to continue challenging perceptions of, and building demand for, our wines,” he added.

In relaxed Antipodean fashion, the Australians will also be looking to tempt visitors to the stand with Barista-made coffee on each of the show’s three days.

Prowein opens its doors in Dusseldorf from Sunday 17 to Tuesday 19 March, delivering the preeminent show for the international wine trade.



